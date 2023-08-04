Donald Trump’s motorcade was blocked by a herd of rogue goats upon return to his New Jersey golf club following his court appearance on Thursday 3 August.

Aerial footage shows the animals gathering around two black SUVs as they attempted to drive down the road.

Mr Trump purchased the 506-acre estate in 2002, before turning it into a golf course and country club.

It is registered as a working farm due to the occasional appearance of goats.

The former president arrived back after he pleaded not guilty in a Washington DC court after being arrested and arraigned for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election.