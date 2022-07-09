Donald Trump claims US was unified under his presidency before Covid

Former president Donald Trump claims the United States was unified under his presidency.

Speaking at a campaign event in Las Vegas on Friday, July 8, Trump claimed “everybody was happy” under his presidency before the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

The former president said: “We have to stop fighting with each other and unify.

"That was happening during the greatest period I believe in our country’s history in many ways. Just before Covid came in from China."

He claimed Joe Biden's administration had allowed a “deadly wave of lawlessness ... to sweep the land”.

