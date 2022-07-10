Trump demands fans take off their shirts with his face on and give them to him

Donald Trump demanded rally supporters gave him their shirts after spotting his face plastered on them.

The former US president pulled the fans, a man and a woman, on stage during his Alaska rally to admire the shirts which featured several images of his face.

Once the pair reached him, Trump said: "I want that shirt, I want both of them. Take those shirts off right now and give them to me."

The male fan takes the shirt off in front of the filled 5,00-person arena, the woman, meanwhile, kept hers on.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.