Donald Trump’s niece says former US President is ‘increasingly unhinged’
Donald Trump’s niece has claimed her uncle is “increasingly unhinged” and says “democracy will be over” if he becomes president again.
Speaking to LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr on Monday (19 February), Mary Trump warned that "western liberal democracy" will be in "serious danger" if Trump becomes president again.
When asked if Trump has become more dangerous, compared to when he was president, Ms Trump said “yes” and said her uncle is “increasingly unhinged".
She also spoke about how she believes the former president has not changed since she was growing up.
