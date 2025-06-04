This is the moment a police officer pins a 15-year-old boy to the floor and tells him to “stop screaming like a little b****” in shocking body warn camera footage.

In footage released on Tuesday (3 June) by Dorset Police, PC Lorne Castle can be seen tackling the teenager to the ground before grabbing his face and throat whilst swearing at him.

The boy, who was being arrested on suspicion of assault in January 2024, can be heard crying “What have I done?” whilst PC Castle shouts: “Stop resisting or I’m gonna smash you.”

The officer was later dismissed from the force after it was found he “behaved aggressively and used unreasonable force”.

PC Castle later admitted he was too aggressive in his language.

The force took decided to release footage of the incident to the public to “challenge misinformation”.