A driver who led police on a pursuit at “ludicrously high speeds” while narrowly missing cyclists and other cars in Cambridge has been jailed.

Shocking video of the pursuit shows a black Vauxhall Astra, driven by Robert Busby, reach speeds of more than 80mph in zones with a 20mph speed limit, and go the wrong way round a roundabout.

Police had signalled for the 52-year-old to pull over on February 21 in Cambridge and he initially slowed before speeding off.

