This footage shows the moment a BMW driver leads police on a high-speed chase across Birmingham, driving the wrong way around a roundabout and smashing into another car.

Saif Rehman, 23, was spotted by traffic officers driving a suspected cloned and stolen vehicle in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham on July 31.

He failed to stop for police and continued driving at more than double the speed limit, through red lights and swerving past other cars.

Rehman, of Great Barr, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop.

He has now been jailed for 22 months.