Mesmerising drone footage shows New York skyline blanketed in orange haze

Aerial footage captured above New York City shows an orange glow illuminating the skyline as smoke poured south from Canada’s devastating wildfires.

The mesmerising glow from the wildfire smoke blanketed the New York City skyline in an orange haze.

People have been advised to avoid going outdoors and to wear masks to protect themselves from the smoke.

Authorities temporarily grounded flights at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport “due to low visibility” while schools cancelled outdoor activities.

New York was ranked number one for the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday, 7 June, by the Air Quality Index (AQI).