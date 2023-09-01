Drunk driver calls police on himself after speeding on wrong side of highway

A drunk driver speeding on the wrong side of a Nebraska highway called the police on himself.

The incident, caught on video by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, happened in March 2023 on Highway 77 in Lancaster County, Nebraska.

“Thankfully a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy was able to arrest this driver before anyone was seriously hurt,” the Facebook post read.

Police shared the clip to discourage people from drink driving over the US’ Labor Day holiday weekend.