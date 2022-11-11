Jeremy Hunt warns of ‘very difficult choices’ ahead as UK moves towards recession

Jeremy Hunt has warned that there may be “difficult choices” ahead after the UK economy shrank, in what could be the start of the longest recession on record.

Britain’s economy declined 0.2 per cent from July to September, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

When asked if a “winter of discontent” was coming, with nurses and civil servants set to strike, the chancellor said that tackling inflation was a priority.

“There are going to be some very difficult choices. I’ve used the word ‘eyewatering’ before, and that’s the truth,” Mr Hunt told Sky News.

