A new ecosystem has been discovered in volcanic caves beneath hydrothermal vents at an undersea volcano off Central America.

Using an underwater robot, a team of scientists overturned chunks of volcanic crust, discovering cave systems teeming with worms, snails, and chemosynthetic bacteria living in 75 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius) water.

The discovery adds a new dimension to hydrothermal vents, showing that their habitats exist both above and below the seafloor.

Scientists have spent the past 46 years studying hydrothermal vents, but have never looked for animals under these volcanic hot springs.