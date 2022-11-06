Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, has warned climate change is happening with “catastrophic speed” as Cop27 gets under way.

Egypt is hosting this year’s climate summit, which begins on Sunday 6 November and in a video message, Mr Guterres warned that the planet is sending a “distress signal”.

“The latest State of the Global Climate report is a chronicle of climate chaos,” he says.

“Change is happening with catastrophic speed, devastating lives and livelihoods on every continent.”

