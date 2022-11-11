Joe Biden heckled as Cop27 speech interrupted by protesters

Joe Biden’s Cop27 speech was interrupted by protesters on Friday (11 November).

The US president was making an address on efforts to reduce emissions and advance the global climate fight, when activists inside the room began screaming and howling.

“As I stand here before you, we’ve taken enormous strides to achieve...” Mr Biden said, before pausing and glancing around during the disruption.

A number of people in the audience also held up a large banner as he continued his speech.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.