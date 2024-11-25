Watch as rescuers help Egyptian yacht survivors after the Sea Story boat sank off the Red Sea coast.

Four Britons are among dozens of people feared missing after a tourist yacht was “hit by a wave” and sank off the coast of Egypt on Monday (25 November).

At least 17 people are feared missing despite a massive rescue operation saving 28 people from the imperiled vessel, according to the governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafi.

The boat sank off the south of the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam with 31 tourists of various nationalities on board along with 14 crew members.

A surviving crew member said the boat was “hit by a wave in the middle of the night, throwing the vessel on its side”.