Violence erupts in Mexico after son of drug lord El Chapo arrested

Authorities in Mexico have captured Ovidio Guzman, the son of notorious drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman.

The 32-year-old was detained by Mexican military and National Guard forces in the city of Culiacan and is being held in Mexico City, where he awaits extradition to the United States for drug trafficking charges.

Violence erupted on the streets of the northwestern city, as the Sinaloa cartel launched its retaliation.

Some roads in Culiacan were blocked with burning vehicles, as cartel members shot at army helicopters and police planes bringing reinforcements to the area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.