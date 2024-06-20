Michael Gove admits he is ‘over the hill’ in politics: ‘I have done my shift’

Michael Gove has admitted he is “over the hill” in politics.

The cabinet minister, who announced last month that he will not stand at the general election, believes it is time for the Conservative Party to “have a new generation coming forward” alongside Rishi Sunak.

“I’m over the hill, I’ve been in parliament for 20 years,” Mr Gove told Kay Burley on Sky News, when asked why he is stepping down.

He named Kemi Badenoch, Laura Trott and Claire Coutinho as the “new generation” of Tory MPs and said he wants to support them instead.