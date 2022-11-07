Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midterms

Elon Musk has urged Twitter’s “independent-minded” voters to back Republican candidates in the 2022 midterms on the eve of the election.

“Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” he tweeted.

Continuing, the new Twitter owner said: “Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge.”

Americans will cast their votes to determine the shape of the House and the Senate on Tuesday, November 8.

