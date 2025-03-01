Elon Musk climate protesters have been removed from a London Westfield Tesla showroom by security officers.

The Tesla showroom in Westfield Shepherd’s Bush was disrupted by Climate Resistance protesters on Saturday (1 March).

A massive banner with the demand “Abolish billionaires” was dropped over the Tesla logo from a balcony above as a group of 30 staged a sit-in inside the showroom.

Security intervened to remove the protesters from the premises.

Climate Resistance shared footage of the protest on its X account.

A caption reads: “Tesla showroom: occupied Elon Musk and the super-rich profit from poverty, torch the planet, and rig the system in their favour — it’s time to tax them out of existence and use that wealth to fund climate action.”