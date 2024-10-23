Independent TV
Watch: Barack Obama raps popular Eminem song at Detroit rally
Barack Obama impressed crowds by rapping a popular Eminem song at a Detroit rally in support of Kamala Harris.
“I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem,” Obama admitted, before launching into the rapper's lyrics on Tuesday evening (22 October).
The former US president continued: “Now I noticed that my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, there's vomit on my sweater already, mom's spaghetti.”
The audience started cheering when they realized Obama was rapping to Eminem's hit, Lose Yourself.
Obama then continued the song, mouthing the beat into the microphone.
00:28