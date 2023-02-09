Government’s ‘top ministers’ working to deal with energy price crisis, Sunak says

Rishi Sunak has instructed his “top ministers” to deal with the energy price crisis.

The prime minister announced changes to Whitehall departments this week that are focused on bringing bills down.

A new department for energy security and net zero is to be headed by Grant Shapps, who Mr Sunak described as one of his “top” ministers.

“One of my priorities is to halve inflation and we’re going to do that by reducing energy costs,” he explained.

“That’s why this week we created a brand new department led by one of my top ministers.”

