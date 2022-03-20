The public should not be 'scared' about rising energy prices in autumn, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak discussed the rise in energy prices that will happen in the autumn on Sunday (20 March).

“I can’t solve every problem,” said Mr Sunak as he urged people not to be scared by the rising cost of living.

“Where we can make a difference of course we will,” he added.

Mr Sunak acknowledged that things are “not going to be easy” and that his upcoming announcement in this week’s spring statement will not be enough to “fully protect” people from the financial pain of rises in the cost of petrol, heating and other essentials.