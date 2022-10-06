Emmanuel Macron thanks Liz Truss for attending key European summit in Prague

Emmanuel Macron told Liz Truss “thank you for being here” after she attended a key European summit in Prague.

The prime minister met the French president for a face-to-face meeting at the European Political Community, a summit spearheaded by Mr Macron.

She made the somewhat surprising decision to attend, after initially expressing scepticism about the idea.

“Thank you for being here,” Mr Macron told Ms Truss, who smiled back at the French premier as the two sat surrounded by officials.

