Watch: Pro-Palestine activists take to Basel streets ahead of Eurovision

Pro-Palestine activists marched through the streets of Basel, Switzerland on Saturday to protest Israel’s inclusion in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The activists chanted “Free, free Palestine” and “boycott Israel” as they marched.

Many had smeared themselves with fake blood and held banners and Palestinian flags aloft.

Israeli singer Yuval Raphael performed her song “New Day Will Rise” in the final of the contest on Saturday night, to what BBC commentator Graham Norton called a “mixed response”.

Some audience members booed and two protesters tried to storm the stage during her performance.