Environment Secretary George Eustice has said that the controversy surrounding Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife's non-domicile tax status "may" challenge the Chancellor's credibility.

Sunak's wife Akshata Murty once held non-domicile tax status and paid no UK tax on overseas income. She announced on April 8 that she would now pay UK tax on all worldwide income.

Sunak has referred himself to the ministerial watchdog, asking them to review his declarations of interest.

"I am confident that such a review of my declarations will find all relevant information was appropriately declared," Sunak said.

