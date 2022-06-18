Deadly explosion hits last-remaining Sikh temple in Kabul

The last-remaining Sikh temple in Kabul, Afghanistan, has been hit by a deadly explosion with up to 30 people inside.

Attackers remain unidentified, but one worshipper and Taliban militant have died, as smoke continues to plume from the scene.

It’s thought that just 140 Sikhs remain in Afghanistan, which is now predominantly muslim, and India, which is home to most of the world’s Sikh population, said it was “deeply concerned”.

A Taliban spokesperson told Reuters the attackers were driving a car packed with explosives into the area, but they had detonated early.

