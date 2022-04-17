Extinction Rebellion activists scale Marble Arch as fossil fuel protests continue

Two people scaled Marble Arch to hang a banner as protests against fossil fuels continued for a seventh day.

A man and a woman climbed up two pillars on the iconic landmark in central London to hoist a 10-metre wide sign that read “end fossil fuels now”.

The incident happened shortly before 6pm on Saturday (16 April) during a protest led by Extinction Rebellion, which began after people gathered in Hyde Park and paraded through the capital’s streets.

At least 40 people were arrested by the Metropolitan Police throughout the day, according to a statement.

