Pensioner has £10,000 Rolex stolen by man he met on Facebook Marketplace

Watch the moment a thief steals a £10,000 Rolex from a pensioner who agreed to sell it to him on Facebook Marketplace.

Jack Frankland, 21, was caught on CCTV dashing away with the valuable watch from a Costa Coffee in Northwich, Cheshire, after arranging to buy it from a man in his 70s on 26 March 2023.

Footage shows Frankland holding the watch while talking to the victim when he quickly leaps out of his seat and runs out of the cafe with the luxury timepiece in hand.

He committed the theft while on bail and awaiting trial for the rape of an underage girl. He was charged with one count of theft and received a total of 48 months in prison after appearing at Bradford Crown Court on Monday 8 January.