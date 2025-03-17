Watch: Wild otter causes chaos by ransacking cupboards in family’s kitchen

A wild otter caused chaos in a family’s kitchen when it ransacked their cupboards.

Donna Mouat was preparing dinner at home in the Shetland Islands on 21 February, when her children spotted an otter eating husband Ryan’s fishing catch.

This funny video shows the moment the animal runs into their open front door after the family went out to see it more closely.

Mr Mouat can be seen going inside to coax the otter, out but only after a 15 minute period where it knocks over a lamp, climbs into kitchen cupboards and clambers over crockery.

Mrs Mouat said: “It was very exciting but also a bit stressful from the outside as I couldn’t see what damage it might be causing.”