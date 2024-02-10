Watch: Farmers blockade Port of Dover in protest over cheap imports

Farmers used tractors to stage a slow protest in the Port of Dover about the use of cheap imported food in Britain.

Farmers took to the roads in their heavy equipment on Friday evening (9 February) to protest against Government trade deals with countries that provide cheaper produce.

Tractors carried slogans with signs saying “no more cheap imports”, and “no to [New Zealand] lamb”.

Traffic in and around the coastal town was severely disrupted throughout.

The protest seems to be inspired by French farmers who have taken Paris under ‘siege’ after 800 tractors surrounded the capital in a mass protest against strict environmental regulations.