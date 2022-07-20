Farmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool

A group of Staffordshire farming friends used hay bales to set up a makeshift swimming pool in time for the heatwave.

Jack Smith, from Uttoxeter, said he and his friends spent days making the pool after coming up with the idea in the pub, as a “kind of hangover cure.”

The 21-year-old said it took a team of 13 to bring their idea to fruition, and that they’re “really happy with the result” as it was the “perfect way to cool down in the heat.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.