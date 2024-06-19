This is the moment a father, his injured daughter, and their pet dog were winched to safety by helicopter after getting into difficulty in the Deschutes National Forest in Oregon.

The US Coast Guard Air Station Astoria rushed to help the young girl, who had suffered a serious knee injury, and her family on Sunday (16 June).

Due to the steep terrain and tree height exceeding the helicopter’s hoist cable length, rescue swimmers transported the patient through over a quarter mile of rough terrain back to the hoisting area.

The aircrew transported the injured hiker, her father, and the dog to Redmond Municipal Airport to awaiting emergency medical services.