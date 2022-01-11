Fauci slams Rand Paul for using Covid pandemic for political gain

The top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration are testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions today.

Dr Fauci clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the first round of questioning, accusing the Kentucky lawmaker of encouraging politically-based attacks on him.

The head of the NIAID is also the target of a video released by far-right conspiracy theory group Project Veritas claiming that he was involved in the creation of the Covid virus by the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

