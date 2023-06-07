Dashcam footage shows car driving straight through Canadian wildfire

Dashcam footage has captured the moment a car drives straight through a wildfire in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, in eastern Canada.

As the car enters the smoke, fire can be seen through trees on either side of the road.

At the time of publication, wildfires covered almost 60,000 acres of the province with home evacuations impacting 18,000 people.

The capital of Nova Scotia, Halifax, has declared a state of emergency.

In the western province of Alberta, tens of thousands of people have been forced from their homes.

Click here to sign up to our newsletter.