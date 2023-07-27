Fire rips through plane’s engine at airport in Delhi

A fire ripped through a plane's engine at an airport in Delhi, India, on 25 July.

Flames ripped through the Dash 8 turbo-propeller operated by low-cost carrier SpiceJet while the aircraft was undergoing maintenance at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Fire crews and ground staff brought the blaze under control at around 8pm local time. Airport officials blamed the 'burning of residual fuel' and said there were no injuries.

A SpiceJet spokesman said an engineer noticed a fire warning on an engine while a ground run was being conducted and an aircraft fire extinguisher bottle was discharged.