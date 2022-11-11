Avon fire engine wrapped in poppies to mark Remembrance Day

A fire engine at Avon Fire & Rescue Service was adorned in poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day on 11 November.

Footage shows the emergency vehicle being wrapped in artwork designed by staff at the fire station.

The fire service, along with the rest of the UK, observed a two-minute silence on Friday to commemorate the end of the First World War on 11 November 1918, and to remember those who died in the conflict.

