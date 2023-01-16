Eel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centre

A live eel was seen wriggling around in floodwater in Hastings after the seaside town became inundated with heavy rain.

This video was filmed by Erika Rosina Lily Williams near Jempson’s Cafe on Wellington Place on Monday, 16 January.

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in the town was closed due to the flooding which was impacting homes in the area.

Hastings Borough Council said multiple roads in the town were also shut as they became impassable amid the weather conditions.

The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings across England.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.