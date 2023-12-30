Watch: Floodwater gushes through tunnel near Ebbsfleet as Eurostar services cancelled

This footage captures water gushing into a tunnel near Ebbsfleet International on Saturday (30 December), forcing Eurostar to cancel all services to France.

Heavy rain and strong winds are threatening to spoil people’s New Year plans.

No high-speed services are expected to run between Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras International today because a tunnel under the Thames is flooded.

The flooding is also disrupting Southeastern Railway trains which run on the route, the operator said.

Thousands of passengers are currently stranded at St Pancras International while they await further information.