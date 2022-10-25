Boat engulfed by flames before sinking off coast of Florida

Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze which engulfed a boat before it sank off the coast of Florida early on Monday, 24 October.

This footage, shared by the US Coast Guard, shows the scene at around 6:30am as crews sprayed the burning vessel with water near Key West.

Officials said the boat eventually sank, but there were no medical concerns.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

