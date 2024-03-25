A runaway horse shocked a Florida police officer by appearing out of nowhere as she was writing up a report.

Ocala police officer Bellamy was greeted by the large animal while parked at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, the department said in a Facebook post.

Footage of the encounter shows the lone horse leading officers on a brief chase along SR 200.

Ocala police said the pursuit ended with officers safely corralling the horse in the car part at the College of Central Florida before it was transported to more suitable pastures.