Aerial footage shows how close an “unconscious” boat driver came to Florida swimmers on Madeira Beach.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shared the video on social media, confirming they responded to a call regarding a fishing vessel operator slumped over at the helm, heading towards a public swimming beach.

His passenger was also unconscious on the deck of the boat.

Footage shows the vessel entering a swimming area where lots of people were seen in the water before marine deputies arrived and made contact with the boat.

They found a conscious but “visibly disorientated and confused” driver.