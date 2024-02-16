Florida man caught stealing cash from restaurant tip jar

A Florida man was caught on CCTV stealing from a tip jar at a Honeysuckle restaurant on Monday, 12 February.

Footage shows a man in a green shirt sitting inside the restaurant, before walking over to a fridge and grabbing a drink.

He then grabs money from the jar before leaving the premises.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher McIntosh, 33.

According to an affidavit, Mr McIntosh is accused of stealing a chocolate bar, a bottle of Gatorade, and $131 from the tip jar.