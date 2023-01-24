Footage captures the moment a missing free diver’s family spotted him alive in the water after he was swept out to see off the Florida coast.

Dylan Gartenmayer, 22, had not been seen for several hours after being swept along under the waves by a strong current.

Friends and family packed onto a boat to search for him, with the moment he was saved caught on camera.

“There he is,” one person shouts, as others celebrate the successful mission.

Gartenmayer was originally diving close to a reef located several miles from the Florida Keys.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.