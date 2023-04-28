Watch: ‘Golf ball-sized’ hail batters Florida

Golf ball-sized hail pummeled parts of Florida earlier this week, in a rare weather event for the Sunshine State.

Many shared videos of the downpour on social media and one Twitter user recorded hail balls smashing down outside his home, striking a car parked close to his door.

The footage was shot in the city of Melbourne, Florida.

Elsewhere in the state, a resident used a ruler to measure the deep hail buildup on the ground in Palm Bay, with Fox13’s chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto sharing the photo.

