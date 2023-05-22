Football fans crushed in El Salvador stadium stampede, at least 12 dead

Emergency services were deployed to an El Salvador stadium after a crush killed at least 12 people and left dozens injured late on Saturday (20 May).

Officials and witnesses said that fans angry at being prevented from entering the Monumental Stadium in San Salvador despite having tickets.

Play was suspended at around the 16th minute when fans in the stands waved to get the attention of those on the field.

Injured people were carried onto the field where they received medical treatment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.