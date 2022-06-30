Hunter filmed stabbing and torturing fox with pitchfork

A hunter was caught stabbing and torturing a fox with a pitchfork in a horrific incident filmed by a secret camera.

Paul O’Shea, 49, has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after he was exposed by anti-hunt campaigners.

The disturbing video, filmed on 4 December 2021, shows O’Shea dangling the fox by its tail and using a pitchfork to stab its neck.

He also pins it against a tree in a woodland near Coggeshall, Essex.

Last week, O’Shea admitted to hunting a wild mammal with dogs and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

