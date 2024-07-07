Hundreds celebrate in Paris as far-right loses sway in election day exit poll

Hundreds of people celebrate in Paris moments after and election-night exit poll suggests France’s far-right National Rally will fail to become the largest party.

The huge crowd in Place de la Republique could be seen clapping and chanting together.

They can also be seen waving French and Palestinian flags, as well as a huge one with the inscription: “France is a fabric of migration.”

The exit poll also forecasts that the left-wing New Popular Front coalition will win 172 to 192 seats, meaning they would win the election.

French Leftist leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has hailed the results as being “immense relief for a majority of people in our country.”