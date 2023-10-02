Free school meals for every child would “undermine the sense of personal responsibility” in parents, a headteacher once described as “Britain’s strictest” has said.

Katharine Birbalsingh spoke to TalkTV after dozens of celebrities, including Kate Winslet and Ed Sheeran, signed an open letter urging Rishi Sunak to extend free school meals to all children in primary schools.

“The idea that the very richest in society should not be encouraged to buy their own children lunch... undermines the sense of personal responsibility that we should all admire in parents,” the Michaela School founder said.