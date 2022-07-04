Woman defends road fuel protest after losing her job to high petrol prices

Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) driver Vicky Stamper defended the fuel protests taking place today (4 June) saying “we pay taxes on every aspect of our lives, this needs to stop.”

Vicky lost her job because of the petrol price as she couldn’t afford the rising cost. She commented the protest was meant to “stop the greedy people at the top taking any more of our money”.

Organisers of the protests are expected to block the Prince of Wales Bridge, crossing England and Wales, between 7 am and 7 pm today, with potentially more disruption in Essex and Gloucestershire as well.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.