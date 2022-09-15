Olivia Pratt-Korbel's classmates will celebrate her life by wearing a "splash of pink" as her funeral is held today, 15 September, her headteacher has said.

A notice from the nine-year-old's family requested that those attending the funeral mass wear pink.

The schoolgirl was shot when a gunman chased another man into her home home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.

"We have got pink hearts in the windows facing the main road, we have got pink ribbons on the fence," Rebecca Wilkinson said.

Olivia's funeral will take place at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash.

