Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s mother cries as she calls for an end to 'no grass' culture

The mother of a nine-year-old girl shot dead by a burglar in her own home has called for an end to gang violence, two years on from her daughter’s death.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed when a masked gunman opened fire as he chased a convicted burglar through the door of her home in Liverpool on 22 August 2022.

Olivia’s mother Cheryl cried as she called for an end to the “no-grass” culture associated with gang violence.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday (16 August), she said: “Anything that you know. You need to speak up.”