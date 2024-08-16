Independent TV
Showing now | News
02:14
Gang violence: Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s mother cries as she calls for an end to ‘no grass’ culture
The mother of a nine-year-old girl shot dead by a burglar in her own home has called for an end to gang violence, two years on from her daughter’s death.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed when a masked gunman opened fire as he chased a convicted burglar through the door of her home in Liverpool on 22 August 2022.
Olivia’s mother Cheryl cried as she called for an end to the “no-grass” culture associated with gang violence.
Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday (16 August), she said: “Anything that you know. You need to speak up.”
Up next
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
02:17
How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
02:36
Meet the former Barcelona star promoting his content on OnlyFans
01:06
West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui responds to Danny Dyer’s message
00:49
Earps becomes first female footballer to get Madame Tussauds waxwork
00:59
Boxer Khelif describes ‘joy’ on return home after winning Olympic gold
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:12
Taylor Swift shares the stage with Ed Sheeran at Eras tour in London
00:41
Kim Kardashian reveals her children try to set her up on dates
00:46
Celebrity Race Across The World: Jeff storms off from Freddie
00:26
Miranda Hart reveals she has been battling secret illness
01:18
Ed Sheeran celebrates buying share of Ipswich Town with tractor ride
00:59
Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive a warm welcome in Colombia
01:00
New snow leopard cubs play with mother at Virginia zoo
00:18
Tourists swim in water of historic Venice cemetery
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32